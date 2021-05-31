WATCH: Woman's 'Stomach Vacuuming' Ability in Viral Video Freaks Netizens out

Internet is flooded with videos that can leave you doubting your own eyes. Another such video that has been freaking out users online features a woman showing off her insanely freaky ability to pull her stomach inwards to a level that it ‘disappears’ completely. The 16-second clip that was originally posted on Reddit starts off with a woman facing the camera standing next to two men, apparently in a supermarket.“I’m gonna show you guys something. Let me know what you guys think," says the woman before making her stomach go inward.

She manages to pull her stomach inward to an extent that it completely disappears, and her ribs appear to be popping out of her body. The men seen in the video are completely freaked out by her act and are seen gasping in disbelief. Of them sticks his finger in the woman’s belly region to check how much she managed to squeeze it in.

The video has now gone viral getting 40.6 thousand upvotes. The comment section of the post has been flooded with reactions of users who were left wondering how did she even do this?

However, some users pointed out the explanation behind it mentioned that it was the process of ‘stomach vacuuming’, an exercise used by many bodybuilders to work on waist size. “It def (sic)looks weird but you are basically just taking a small breath to expand your diaphragm and then sucking in your gut. I’ve been able to do it for years and I haven’t noticed any bad effects," wrote a user reacting to the video.

Stomach vacuuming is known to be a very good workout to strengthen your core and abs. The exercise can be done in almost any position and is considered very good for burning belly fat. Just exhale all of the air in your body while pulling in your stomach to perform the exercise.

