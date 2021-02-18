Watch: Women are Beating Men in New Viral 'Balance Challenge' on the Internet

The battle of the sexes in binary humans is nothing new. Men are always trying to prove they are superior, women argue that they are the stronger ones. With emotional and psychological maturity aside, one aspect that is always argued upon is physical strength. Many men, and some women, believe that men are sturdier than women biologically and physically. While many scientists will prove this wrong, as will many female weight-lifters and wrestlers, the democratic nature of the internet allows everyone to conduct their own research. One popular viral ‘strength’ test is here to prove for and once and all that women are in fact stronger.

The TikTok challenge posits a gravity challenge where individuals must get down on all fours, like a cat. Then you are supposed to cradle your face in your hands with your arms forming a V-shape. The last step is to get both your arms around your back and remain in that position without the balancing provided by the hands previously.

One common theme emerging in replications of this stunt is that men mostly fail to do it. Most women managed to hold this difficult position but men keep falling. If you are one of those people who find pratfalls hilarious, then get ready for giggles.

Though TikTok is banned in the country, you can find many such videos on YouTube and Instagram reels.

While most TikTok challenges are usually not-so-smart (like pranking by throwing water or some other childish stunts), this one actually has some science behind it. The difference lies in the centre of gravity between the male and female bodies. While some others believe it has more to do with mass distribution in male and female bodies.

According to Jeremy Johnson, a science teacher, “The center of mass for most girls is lower to the hips, while the center of mass in boys is much higher.”

Whatever the science behind it might be, it’s not absolute.

As one female commenter noted, “I’m a female and I can’t do this for s**t.”

While a man noted, “I’m a man and I stayed up.” Most men who could do it and women who couldn’t do it joked whether they had been living life as a false gender.