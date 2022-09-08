WATCH: Women at Greater Noida Housing Society Get into Fight Over Allowing Dog in Elevator

A quarrel between two women, residents of Ace Aspire society in Greater Noida, is going viral on social media. The premise of the fight involves a dog that becomes the centre of discussion in no time.

The incident came to light on September 8 when a clip emerged on Twitter. In the video, a woman is seen holding her phone and recording. The clip is being recorded by a woman, who is not visible but can be heard very clearly. The woman in the clip is seen blocking the lift while recording the incident.

The second woman is heard explaining how the woman blocking the lift is trying to bring her “dirty dog” into the lift. The woman narrating the incident says that she is worried for her safety since the dog is not leashed. She uses “dirty” every time she refers to the dog. In the background is a man holding a carton, beside whom, a pooch is seen sitting quietly.

Take a look at the clip here:

Since being shared, the tweet managed to accumulate more than thousand views and the number of reactions is piling up.

The video of the women arguing over allowing a dog in an elevator comes amid a couple of incidents reported where dogs attacked the people using the elevator. One of them was reported from Ghaziabad, while another was reported from Noida.

Recently in a housing society in Ghaziabad, CCTV footage recorded inside a lift showed a pet dog biting a boy, while the owner of the dog just stood there and looked on.

