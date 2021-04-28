WATCH: Women in Russia Escape Unhurt After Debris from Building Falls Near Them

A video doing the rounds on the internet these days shows two women in the city of Izhevsk in Russia escaping a fatal accident as the debris from the building above them began to fall. The CCTV footage shows two women walking up the stairs of a multi-storeyed building. Just as they were about to enter, debris from above started falling down. The ladies immediately turn back and move away from the building escaping any fatal injury to the head that may have occurred had the debris that included slabs and slaves landed on them.

A slab from above also happens to have landed on one of the women’s ankles. As the incident unfolded, a third woman who was seen standing on pavement was reacting to the situation.

The video was also shared on Twitter by ANews. The media outlet also mentioned that the Russian police have opened an investigation into the dramatic incident where the balcony collapsed on top of two women, which would have injured them quite badly, as they entered a building in Izhevsk.

Russian police have opened an investigation into a dramatic incident where a balcony collapsed on top of two women as they entered a building in Izhevsk, Russia. #Russia #Izhevsk #anews pic.twitter.com/SxXGW4KIzA— ANews (@anews) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, another local Russian news website mentioned that the chairman of the Association of Councils of Houses of Udmurtia, Alexander Evseev has backed away from taking any responsibility for the incident. In an interview with the Izh Life portal, Evseev said that the management company is not to be blamed for the incident, since the balcony cladding is owned by the owner of the apartment and hence it is their responsibility.

In his statement, Evseev said that from a safety point of view, the management company must notify the owner of the need to carry out work. However, the responsibility for the damage is borne by the culprit, who, based on the circumstances, can be determined by the court, said the official.

As the video continues to gain traction, investigative bodies in Russia have begun verifying the information posted on social media about the collapse of the part of the balcony of a residential building.

