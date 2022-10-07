WATCH: Women Passengers Fight in Mumbai Local Train Over Seating Arrangement, Female Cop Injured

Mumbai’s Local trains can be pretty uneventful for its commuters. One boards, reaches destination, and goes about their day. However, things that unfolded aboard this specific local train ride made the passengers look up from their phone screens and take notice. A video that is doing rounds on social media shows two groups of women aggressively fighting for seats. As per the caption, a female cop was injured and a case was registered in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi GRP.

The video shows the women aggressively slapping each other and pulling each other’s hair. “Fight between two female passengers over a seat in Mumbai Local Train,” read the caption of the video. At least three women, including the policewoman, suffered injuries. Have a look at the video:

A similar incident took place in the Delhi Metro. A video which did rounds on social media showed two women fighting with each other over the seating arrangement. While one is comfortably sitting on the seat, the other can be seen struggling to find a place for herself and this is when the drama begins.

“Everyone busy watching the fight, I am not able to look past the burger wali didi just throwing away what looks like ketchup sachet piece on the floor,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Those two bags occupying so much space, it could have made space for the standing lady.”

Also, earlier, a boy and girl were seen having a huge argument inside the metro. As if this was not enough, the girl further went on to slap the boy multiple times as he yelled back at her. It all started when the girl claimed that she got a T-shirt from Zara for Rs 1000, but the boy disagreed and said that it couldn’t be more than Rs 150. The girl, visibly annoyed, hit the boy in anger. The boy warned her and reminded her that it was a public place. When the girl refused to stop, the boy also ended up slapping the girl.

