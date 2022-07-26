WATCH: Women Trick Their Husbands Into Wearing Same Shirts And The Reactions are Priceless

Bumping into your friends wearing the same cloth as you can be co-incidence but when everyone in the group comes up wearing the same shirt, it may be part of a larger plan or prank. These men from a recent viral video realised that just after turning up at a dine-out, wearing the same T-shirts. The video shows how one by one, four men in black and white polo shirts arrive with their partners at the restaurant. Initially, they looked surprised over the co-incidence of wearing the same shirt but soon burst into laughter after realising that they had been pranked by their wives.

“A group of women all bought their husbands the same shirt and didn’t tell them,” read the caption shared along with the video on Twitter.

A group of women all bought their husbands the same shirt and didn’t tell them… pic.twitter.com/cWXRY16E2x — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) July 24, 2022

The video, in just a couple of days of being posted online, garnered over 12 million views along with a flood of reactions on the microblogging site. “I don’t understand the language but you don’t need to. This is just genius.. so funny,” wrote a user as others said they would be interested in seeing a male version of the prank and how their wives would have reacted in a similar situation.

“That’s genius. Hard not to have a good giggle. It’d be interesting to see the women’s reaction were the roles reversed,” a user wrote while another commented, “Now do ' A group of men all bought their wives the same dress for the New Year's Eve party and didn't tell them'.”

Now do ' A group of men all bought their wives the same dress for the New Years Eve party' and didnt tell them. — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) July 25, 2022

Another user recalled a similar video from a few months back.

Check other reactions here:

This is the funniest thing I have seen in a long time. Thanks! — Millie Cortizo (@Media_Spaces) July 24, 2022

I don’t understand the language but you don’t need to. This is just genius.. so funny — Mark (@kramjm1977) July 24, 2022

The year is 2022 and married men still cannot dress themselves.. — jak (@kajeinn) July 24, 2022

While the exact place where the video was shot is still not known, users guessed that it could have been Dubai.

How would you rate the video?

