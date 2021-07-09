WATCH: World's Deepest Pool 'Deep Dive Dubai' is Straight Out of Sci-fi Movie

Dubai added another reason to visit the country, as the new deepest swimming pool named ‘Deep Dive Dubai’ has opened in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood. The Deep Dive pool has managed to garner the attention of the Guinness Book of World records. According to World Records, the pool is built in a concrete structure including a circular shaft constructed with a depth of 60.02 meters. The pool can hold 14 million litres of water which is equivalent to six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Also, deep down, it has a dive shop- a gift shop and an 80-seat restaurant that will be opened to the public.

In a tweet shared by Mohammed Bi Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE mentioned: “An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet)."

An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet) #Dubai pic.twitter.com/GCQwxlW18N— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 7, 2021

In an official Instagram account of the Deep Dive Dubai, the caption read: “Welcome to the World’s Deepest Swimming Pool for Diving, as of 29 June 2021. With a depth of 60.02m, Deep Dive Dubai is a proud Guinness World Records holder."

Since it was officially shared online, many internet users have expressed their desire to visit the pool.

Among other features, the water is circulated every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock, NASA-developed filter technology, and UV radiation is the fastest filter system in the region.

One of the other attractions in Dubai to make a splash is the skyscraper ‘The Address Beach Resort’ which is the highest outdoor pool in a building at 964.2 feet high, another Guinness World Record holder.

Earlier a deep diving pool named Deepspot in Poland has bagged the title for being the world’s deepest structure, The AFP Reported.

