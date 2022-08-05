WATCH: World's Fastest Clapper Makes Guinness Record by Clapping 1,103 Times in a Minute

World, meet Eli Bishop, the fastest clapper on this planet. The American composer recently made the Guinness Book of World records for most claps in a minute. Eli, from Nashville in the US, achieved the feat after clapping 1,103 times in a minute. Dropping the video, the official Instagram account of the Guinness World Record shared a small glimpse of Eli performing his fastest claps. Surprisingly, Eli wore the crown of most claps in a minute earlier in 2014 also, by clapping 1,020 times in a minute.

However, later in 2018, his record was thrashed by a 9-year-old boy from Florida named Seven Wade. After studying the former record holder’s technique, Seven made the record by clapping 1,080 times in one minute. Since 2014, Eli has made his bizarre passion for clapping public and has performed speed clapping all over the world. However, it was back in 2018 only when Eli bettered himself and surpassed Seven and his own record, and he went on to achieve 1,103 claps in a minute. But his feat was being reviewed by the Guinness team back then and has finally been recorded in the book now.

In an interview, Eli said this about his passion and achievement, “When I was training to break the world record I was clapping every day until exhaustion – I had to build up calluses on my hands. The hardest thing about clapping for the record is continuously doing it for a minute. It’s easy to do it for a short period of time, but to clap for sixty seconds is really difficult,” reported The Quint.

However, the internet appears to be divided on Eli’s skill. While many congratulated Eli on his feat, several took to the comments section to poke fun at him. One user commented, “I need him for my graduation.” Another user commented, “How do you count them? Must have seen something spectacular to earn a 1,103 clap round of applause.”

So far, the video has been viewed over 513 thousand times and has garnered more than 31 thousand likes.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here