Watch: World's Largest Rhythmic Spring Pauses After Every 15 Minutes

Nature is full of many things that the human mind can’t decode. One such thing is a natural spring at the foot of a rocky mountain in the United States of America. ‘The Spring That Breathes’ is situated on a mountain in Wyoming. The magical thing about this water body is that it intermittently stops and restarts flowing after an approximate gap of 15 minutes. As expected such springs are very rare in the world and the one in Wyoming’s Swift Creek canyon is the largest.

When the spring is flowing one can witness a huge gush of water passing down through the mountain. This water flow suddenly increases as it seems to form a large creek for nearly 15 minutes. The subsequent 15 minutes are dry and then the cycle repeats itself. The exact reason for such a cycle is not known but if the experts are to be believed then this happens because the water body is dependent on the siphon effect to flow.

Professor Kip Solomon, a hydrologist at the University of Utah, was quoted by OddityCentral saying, “The spring water’s gas content has now been tested at the University of Utah. The data strongly suggests the water was exposed to air underground; strong support for the siphon theory.”

A board that has been put near the magical spring mentions that the time period between the flow and no-flow is 12 to 18 minutes.

A part of the board reads, “The periodic spring is a cold water geyser. The flow cycles on and off from late summer through winter. The water gushes out of a sheer ledge and cascades down a hillside to swift creek. Suddenly, the flow stops”.

