WATCH: World's Most Adorable Interrogation By Dad to His 3-Year-Old Over 'Stolen Jacket'

A father questioning his little daughter about an unknown jacket is winning hearts all over the internet due to its extreme cuteness factor.

When Ranya Samara and Ehab Rahman’s daughter returned home with a jacket that surely did not belong to her, it left the couple perplexed.

The little girl Mila, who is just 3 years old, came home with a pink and grey jacket in her school bag, which the parents couldn't recall buying.

When Mila’s dad found the jacket in her backpack, he made her wear it and started asking questions to get an answer from Mila.

Watch the most adorable interrogation ever:

so mila came home from school today with a random jacket pic.twitter.com/bAnBo3NOUf — آيه (@samaraa0) October 31, 2019

Twitter users were impressed by the way Mila’s father spoke to her about the issue.

And she won all hearts with her adorable answers.

One user was stuck to her answer when her dad asked “how much did you pay for it?” and Mila answers “5 moneys”.

Remembering their childhood, another user wrote, “the way he calmly talks to her even after she gets upset is so nice i wish my parents had talked to me like this when i was a child (sic).”

the way he calmly talks to her even after she gets upset is so nice i wish my parents had talked to me like this when i was a child — ♡baby b0nes♡ (@baby_b0nes) November 1, 2019

She is so adorable in her own right, but even more so because we share the same first name. Best name evah, Mila! Muah. Hugs and kisses sweetie. Sorry about the jacket, but someone probably misses it. — Kamalo Kitty (@KamaloKitty) November 2, 2019

everyones talking about the five money's but are we going to ignore the flawless line of questioning going on here — huma_the_puma (@humahasit) October 31, 2019

The video has been shared widely on twitter with over 104.1k retweets and counting.

In a follow-up tweet, Mila’s mother filled in and wrote that the jacket indeed belonged to a classmate but not to Connor (whom Mila mentions in the video). The jacket was also retuned by Mila with “absolutely no fuss”.

