Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

WATCH: World's Most Adorable Interrogation By Dad to His 3-Year-Old Over 'Stolen Jacket'

The little girl Mila in the video, who is just 3 years old, came home with a pink and grey jacket in her school bag, which the parents couldn't recall buying.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 4, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WATCH: World's Most Adorable Interrogation By Dad to His 3-Year-Old Over 'Stolen Jacket'
Screenshot from video tweeted by @samaraa0.

A father questioning his little daughter about an unknown jacket is winning hearts all over the internet due to its extreme cuteness factor.

When Ranya Samara and Ehab Rahman’s daughter returned home with a jacket that surely did not belong to her, it left the couple perplexed.

The little girl Mila, who is just 3 years old, came home with a pink and grey jacket in her school bag, which the parents couldn't recall buying.

When Mila’s dad found the jacket in her backpack, he made her wear it and started asking questions to get an answer from Mila.

Watch the most adorable interrogation ever:

Twitter users were impressed by the way Mila’s father spoke to her about the issue.

And she won all hearts with her adorable answers.

One user was stuck to her answer when her dad asked “how much did you pay for it?” and Mila answers “5 moneys”.

Remembering their childhood, another user wrote, “the way he calmly talks to her even after she gets upset is so nice i wish my parents had talked to me like this when i was a child (sic).”

The video has been shared widely on twitter with over 104.1k retweets and counting.

In a follow-up tweet, Mila’s mother filled in and wrote that the jacket indeed belonged to a classmate but not to Connor (whom Mila mentions in the video). The jacket was also retuned by Mila with “absolutely no fuss”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram