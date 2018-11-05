GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Watch World's Shortest Horror Story Unfold on Camera as Bear Cub Tries to Climb a Snow Mountain

The 3-minute video has had the Internet on the edge of their seats.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 8:59 AM IST
Watch World's Shortest Horror Story Unfold on Camera as Bear Cub Tries to Climb a Snow Mountain
Image credits: Storm Huntley / Twitter
The Internet was on the edge of their seats after a video of a bear cub struggling to reach its parent surfaced on social media.

In what seems like a drone footage, a bear along with its kid is seen making its way atop a snowy mountain when things go downhill and the cub slips down the steep range.

Determined to scale the peak and reach its mama, the cub starts its journey all over again only to slide down the treacherous slope as the parent looks on helplessly.

The video shared on Twitter by user @StormHuntley on Sunday has been viewed more than 10 million times and Twitterati were left gasping for air.

All of us.

















But did the good people of web learn anything from a 3-minute video? Yes. In fact, the Internet was rooting for the cub, wanting it to succeed after several failed attempts. "A lesson in ‘if you want something enough you have to work for it’, wrote one user.







Same.











While others were busy debating if the adult bear in the video was a mother or a father.











Of course, there were puns too.







