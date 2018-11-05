Watch World's Shortest Horror Story Unfold on Camera as Bear Cub Tries to Climb a Snow Mountain



I don’t think I drew breath once watching this ... pic.twitter.com/YzGg4gLIkG

— Storm Huntley (@StormHuntley) November 4, 2018



This is my girlfriends reaction the whole time😅 pic.twitter.com/98rYhVZ40c



— Jamie Hooks (@HooksJamie) November 4, 2018





Wow! That had me on the edge of my seat Storm, I wanted to fast forward but couldn't just incase the outcome wasn't what we all wanted? That's one 'eck of a plucky cub, but I'd put myself in the place of Dad having to go home to Mam having to explain how Jnr. was not with me? 😱



— granchahayes (@granchahayes) November 4, 2018





I can’t breath watching that either man! 😂

— Ashley Garwood (@ash_garwood) November 4, 2018



That was more tense than watching the Bodyguard.



— Mark Bickley (@MarkBickleyart) November 4, 2018





Wow 😲 this shows that you never give up by all means however hard it is, just keep trying till you achieve your goals.

— Is-haq Early (@ishaqearly) November 4, 2018



Oh my God - that little bear has marvellous perseverance - natural instinct to scramble after mummy bear but what a task ....👍



— Alison Donovan (@grannygermalee) November 4, 2018





The fight for survival right there! Magnificent footage.

— Andy Cameron MBE (@andycameron1940) November 4, 2018



Didn’t think I’d spend part of sunday morning cheering a bear up a mountain on my phone 😂



— Stuart Fisk (@StuartFisk) November 4, 2018





I had to fast farward to the last 5 second to make sure he got up.

— Richard (@RJCM0811) November 4, 2018



I did a little cheer when he got to the top.



— Denise Evans (@DeniseKEvans) November 4, 2018





Anyone else give a little cheer when he got up?

— Darren Boyce-Smith (@Boyce_SmithDJ) November 4, 2018



Perhaps it was Daddy bear.



— [phil] (@RedLlwynog) November 4, 2018





Safe to assume its the mother,most male bears kill cubs on sight . As for the little one,who knows but tough little one to be sure.

— Jennifer (@Jen_Win_) November 4, 2018



It's not the point. It's the assumption. Most people on here aren't bear experts, they assume.



If men assume things like that we get hammered, women always worm their way out of it. They assume it's their role to be the nurturers but get annoyed if we suggest that they are.



— [phil] (@RedLlwynog) November 4, 2018





I guess you could say you couldn’t bear to watch it.... pic.twitter.com/XYRWI82h4f

— Jamie (@Jamie__1739) November 4, 2018



I had to PAWS it many times



— . (@Owls2k) November 4, 2018



The Internet was on the edge of their seats after a video of a bear cub struggling to reach its parent surfaced on social media.In what seems like a drone footage, a bear along with its kid is seen making its way atop a snowy mountain when things go downhill and the cub slips down the steep range.Determined to scale the peak and reach its mama, the cub starts its journey all over again only to slide down the treacherous slope as the parent looks on helplessly.The video shared on Twitter by user @StormHuntley on Sunday has been viewed more than 10 million times and Twitterati were left gasping for air.All of us.But did the good people of web learn anything from a 3-minute video? Yes. In fact, the Internet was rooting for the cub, wanting it to succeed after several failed attempts. "A lesson in ‘if you want something enough you have to work for it’, wrote one user.Same.While others were busy debating if the adult bear in the video was a mother or a father.Of course, there were puns too.