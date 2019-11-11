Watch: Wrestler Ortiz Goes 'Woozy' by Opponent's Kick, Fans Love the in-ring Theatrics

Wrestling matches are always fun to watch with wrestlers taking on each other and antagonising their opponent in the ring, much to the glee of the audience.

However, not all matches become fierce. There are some actions by wrestlers that may leave you in splits.

Recently, All Elite Wrestling Full Gear witnessed a match between Proud 'N' Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

The match, which had quite a few memorable moments, however, left netizens amused following a particular superkick.

The moment when Ortiz was super kicked and knocked off his feet by Matt Jackson has gone viral on social media.

In the 7-second video originally posted by Bleacher Report Live or BR Live, Ortiz is seen running from the other side but as he approaches near Matt, he is being kicked by him. After being kicked, Ortiz gets "woozy" before falling in the ring. The caption of the clip read, the video, captioned, "That superkick had Ortiz woozy".

Since being posted, the viral video has been over 1.86 million times and garnered over 10 thousand likes. It has so far received over 600 comments where some of the users called it "fake".

wait a minute... i feel like maybe that was fake...? pic.twitter.com/2TVyDVjToV — MrCrowe (@MrCroweTTV) November 10, 2019

Makes MMA look fake https://t.co/pwDKSqjEbU — Giffy (@kevin_giffard) November 10, 2019

Just like a cartoon https://t.co/NH9Tmcd7zG — AKATSUKI (@howdyAKATSUKI) November 10, 2019

The clip left many in splits. Here's how some other users reacted:

The kick was great. The reaction was goofy looking. — John P (@johnnyp_1975) November 10, 2019

Went down like a pigeon — Joe (@ThatCueboyGuy) November 10, 2019

@momzii911 this might be the best one yet — burger555 (@88Najim) November 10, 2019

The match saw Santana and Ortiz defeating Matt and Nick Jackson.

