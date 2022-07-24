WATCH: 'Yamraj' Joins Bengaluru Residents' Protest Over Potholes in Locality

A video which is currently going viral on social media shows residents of Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru, who resorted to a unique method to protest against potholes in the neighbourhood’s roads. “Anjanapura residents in #Bengaluru carried out innovative protest by inviting Lord Yama to highlight #pothole issue in their locality. The protest was to highlight the bad stretch of road, and how strenuous it is for commuters on a daily basis #Karnataka,” read the caption of the video. In the viral clip, a person can be seen dressed as ‘Yama Dharmaraja’, who is basically the god of death in Hindu mythology. He can be seen pointing toward the potholes that lead to poor road conditions.

According to a report by the Bangalore Mirror, Abdul Aleem, President, Changemakers of Kanakapura Road said, “We choose Yama Dharmaraja theme because this stretch of road is the best example of a real Naraka Darshana to the commuters.” He further added how the stretch has been in a horrible condition for over a decade now. He told, “Last time, we did a protest which yielded results but only two kilometres of road was asphalted even though Rs 25 crore was released for 13-km stretch of the road.”

Have a look at the viral video:

Meanwhile, earlier, a video showing a road full of giant craters covering an entire road in Bihar surfaced on the internet and sparked outrage. One Praveen Thakur took to his Twitter handle and shared the video as he tagged Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. “What a wonderful sight. The road is not visible, the pit is definitely visible in the form of a small pond,” he wrote in the caption. The video is of National Highway 227 that goes through Bihar’s Madhubani. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the road has been in a completely dilapidated condition since 2015.

The video has enraged netizens all across social media. Since uploaded, it has managed to garner thousands of views. There are also a few people who are joking about the situation. In the comment section, one person wrote, “This is an NH Vs Swimming pool competition…” Another person wrote, “Bihar tourism should develop this road as a Road cum lake.”

