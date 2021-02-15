WATCH: You Can Now Tint Your Car Window with Maple Syrup. Here's How

From privacy to just fashion statement, there are many reasons one might want tinted car windows. But they aren't cheap and easy. If you want some tint on those car windows but don't want to shell out a lot of money, this trick by a Tik-Tok life-hacker might be of use to you. All you need to do is run to the nearest grocery store and buy a few bottles of maple syrup. No, not to pour on your pancakes but to have the most amazing, matt and dark tint on your windows for some privacy on the roads.

Apart from the syrup, you will also need a roll of cling film and some charcoal toothpaste. The genius who came up with this hack is called Russell Brown, and is known online as @louisb21. The video has over 46 million views on the popular video-sharing app.

Here is a step-by-step break down to DIY (do it yourself) hack to create a cheap tint.

Step 1: Cover the window edges with some protective tape.

Step 2: Pour some maple syrup into a bowl. Grab a paintbrush and like an artist going to town on a canvas, smear the maple syrup all over the glass surface.

Step 3: Squeeze some charcoal toothpaste into a bowl. Now just like the maple syrup, smear a nice layer of the toothpaste onto the syrupy surface.

Step 4: Cover the entire thing with cling film. Make sure it’s nice and tight.You can now leave this mixture on the glass for a couple of hours. Do not touch the film while the magic-mix is doing its job.

Step 5: Clean the surface with a regular window/glass cleaner to get rid of any sticky residue. Voila! You have car windows with a tint.

"I don't know how dark the tint is, but there definitely is a tint on the car. It's not probably body shop grade but it does sort of work," the man says. As many states have rules against heavily tinted windows, this hack can be used for a quick and lighter than professional tint.

But there's no information on how long it will last. Maybe his next video will tell us.