WATCH: Young Afghan Girl Delivers Passionate Speech For Right to Education

One of the biggest casualties of the Taliban takeover has been the women's rights in Afghanistan. While the Taliban stated that it was not opposed to girls’ education or working women, recent reports from the region have suggested otherwise. Schools for girls in Afghanistan have been shut down and the future of many stares at the darkness. However, the brave Afghan girls have refused to bow down to the atrocious Talibani regime and staged many protests demanding the right to education for girls.

A video of another such protest was shared by Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary on his Twitter timeline. The video features a young girl delivering a passionate speech demanding education for women in the country. She talks about how the lack of education push them behind everyone else and ruin the future of the country.

The girl says that men and women were equal in the eyes of 'Allah' and the Taliban had no right to differentiate between them. Exerting her will to study, the girl says, “I’m from a new generation. I was not born to eat, sleep, and stay at home. I want to go to school. I want to do something for the development of my country.”

Here's the video:

Since being shared online a few hours ago, the video so far has received over 51,000 views on the microblogging site. Reacting to the video, users lauded the girl's courage and expressed their solidarity with her cause. Calling her a hero, users said the fearless new generation of Afghanistan was a ray of hope for Afghanistan during the troublesome time.

“Despite all the frustration & sadness, we Afghans have this brave and courageous generation.,” posted an Afghan national

"We stand with you and fight your right and never give up," wrote a user while retweeting the video.

Check out the other reaction here:

Amidst all the fear that gripped Afghanistan after the Taliban came into power, the courage shown by this girl and many others like her was an example for the world.

