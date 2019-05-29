English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WATCH: Young Americans Failing to Read Analog Clocks on Jimmy Kimmel Show Will Tick You Off
It’s a bad time for analog clocks, at least in the United States.
Screenshot from video uploaded on Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube.
Popular American TV talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently ventured out to find how good Americans were at reading time from the analog clock and the results were hilarious
“Times have changed a lot. Even the way we tell time has changed. When Jimmy was a kid they learned how to tell time in school which made him wonder if young people even know how to read a clock anymore. So we went out on the street to ask people to tell us what time it is using an old analog clock in a new edition of #CanYouDoIt?” reads the description of a video posted on YouTube.
“Oh no…I can’t,” one woman says as she is asked to read time from a street clock.
“It’s like 4:37,” another woman says, missing the accurate reading by only an hour.
Another woman didn’t even make an attempt, fearing her college teachers were going to be “so disappointed” that she was unable to read time from an analog clock.
A young man reckoned it was 8:17 when the minute and hour hands were a little past three and eight, respectively.
The man looked further baffled as he was asked if it was “am or pm.”
There was just one woman who got the “time right.”
