Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

WATCH: Young Americans Failing to Read Analog Clocks on Jimmy Kimmel Show Will Tick You Off

It’s a bad time for analog clocks, at least in the United States.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WATCH: Young Americans Failing to Read Analog Clocks on Jimmy Kimmel Show Will Tick You Off
Screenshot from video uploaded on Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube.
Loading...
It’s a bad time for analog clocks, at least in the United States.

Popular American TV talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently ventured out to find how good Americans were at reading time from the analog clock and the results were hilarious

“Times have changed a lot. Even the way we tell time has changed. When Jimmy was a kid they learned how to tell time in school which made him wonder if young people even know how to read a clock anymore. So we went out on the street to ask people to tell us what time it is using an old analog clock in a new edition of #CanYouDoIt?” reads the description of a video posted on YouTube.

“Oh no…I can’t,” one woman says as she is asked to read time from a street clock.

“It’s like 4:37,” another woman says, missing the accurate reading by only an hour.

Another woman didn’t even make an attempt, fearing her college teachers were going to be “so disappointed” that she was unable to read time from an analog clock.

A young man reckoned it was 8:17 when the minute and hour hands were a little past three and eight, respectively.

The man looked further baffled as he was asked if it was “am or pm.”

There was just one woman who got the “time right.”

You can watch the video here:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram