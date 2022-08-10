Watch: Young Balloon Seller Finds a New Friend in Pet Dog

People are often discriminated against because of their religion, culture, race, and ethnicity. Sometimes, when we see beggars and hawkers on the streets, we refuse to give them money and also end up misbehaving with them. We often fail to empathize with them, forgetting that they too have emotions just like us. Steering away from discrimination, a recent viral video of a small encounter between a young balloon seller and a pet dog has left Twitterati impressed. The 40-second video has been shared on Twitter by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra. “Love is the basis for all of us. High and low, discrimination, etc. are taught,” tweeted Kabra.

The video reveals an adorable interaction between a kid and a pet labrador. The kid, who seems to sell balloons for a living, is seen smiling uncontrollably after seeing the lab sitting in a car. He reaches out to the dog and hugs it with affection. The labrador also seems to enjoy his company as it extends its paw for the child to hold it.

Soon, the kid is accompanied by his friend. Both of them caress the labrador while the dog places its paw on the window of the vehicle. The heartwarming clip has been widely circulated on social media. Netizens poured their love into the comment section of the tweet and appreciated the owner’s kind approach toward the young kid.

One user wrote, “Love is beautiful in every form, provided there is no shadow of deceit” while another expressed hoping for a society without any discrimination, where every person showed affection towards each other.”

प्रेम हर रुप में सुंदर है

बशर्ते उसमें,

छल की परछाई ना हो ।। — Jyoti (@Jyoti67761638) August 9, 2022

Wish we human beings could shower affection to each other irrespective of cast creed , religion, language, country — GOUS (@GOUS36076963) August 9, 2022

Previously, another video of a homeless man celebrating his birthday with a group of street dogs had moved many of us to tears.

