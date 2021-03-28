WATCH: Young Bhutanese Girl Artist Thanks India for Sending Vaccine Doses in This Heartfelt Video

Bhutan has received 550,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine by India as a goodwill gesture which will enable the Himalayan country to launch its national vaccination programme by the end of this month. Bhutan was the first country to receive the doses as a gift from the Government of India, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII). India has also extended its help to several other nations.

A heart-warming clip of a little Bhutanese girl has been going viral on social media for the sweetest reason. The 37-second clip was shared by Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj on Twitter on March 26.

The short clip features a Bhutanese child artist named Khenrab Yeedzin Syelden who is expressing her gratitude and thanked the Government of India for sending Covid-19 vaccines to Bhutan.

It starts with Khenrab saying “Namaste” as she folds her hands and she goes on to introduce herself. “I am from Bhutan. My name is Khenrab Yeedzin Syelden,” she says adorably.

“I would like to thank the Indian government for giving us a huge number of covid vaccines. We Bhutanese are so lucky to have India as our neighbouring country,” states the little girl.

Then she speaks in Hindi, “Hum sab Bhutanese ki taraf se Shukriya kehna chahte hain (I want to thank you on Bhutanese people’s behalf.)” The video concludes with her saying, “Shukriya Bharat” while holding her hands.

Ruchira Kamboj captioned the video, “Khenrab! Your ‘thank you’ touches our hearts! #VaccineMaitri #indiabhutanfriendship”

The touching video has melted netizen’s hearts and has been doing rounds on social media. It has amassed almost 12,000 views, more than 1000 likes and has been retweeted more than 200 times.

Indian citizens are reciprocating the love she showed to India by showering their love and support to her in the comment section.

A user called her ‘adorable’ and wished her blessings.

aw! kinrap is so adorable! and his hindi is actually quite good too. god bless you dear.— Nicki Rafiei (@NickiRafiei1) March 26, 2021

Another sent their love from India.

🙏Thank you Love from INDIA— @k@sh Gupta (@616akashGupta) March 26, 2021

Another user called the little girl ‘cute Bhutanese princess.’

Many showed their love for the cute kid by calling her adorable and many shared memes.