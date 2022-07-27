Watch: Young Boy Pulls Money Bill Out From Under Bottle Leaving Father Stunned

There comes a time when kids outsmart their parents in one way or another. A video showcasing a son pulling a trick on his father has won hearts on social media. There is a chance that the video shared by Twitter handle @Figen will leave you smiling and with the urge to do the same with your friends or family.

The video opens with a young boy sitting with a 50-euro bill beneath a cylindrical-shaped glass bottle upside down. The boy challenges his dad to pull out the bill from under the bottle without knocking it over or touching it. As his dad gives it a try, he fails. Then comes the boy’s turn…

So now, the kid, who has already thought a little bit outside the box, lightly bangs on the table and starts to pull out the bill until he gets to the end. The clever boy, who won the bet grabs the money and runs away.

The video is posted with the caption, “Very smart baby!”

The video quickly garnered millions of views and likes. One viewer commented, “The dad’s face when his kid outplays him… that says it all.”

Along with this, many also wrote that the next generation is always ahead of the previous generation. Another user wrote that the father should not have taken such a challenge with the son. Through many such funny comments, users took a jibe at the helplessness of the father.

