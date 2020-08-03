Watch: Young Boy Putting Face Mask on Pet Dog during Bicycle Ride Wins Hearts Online

With coronavirus crisis refusing to settle down, it's only imperative to take as many precautions as one can amidst such a tough situation.

A viral video of a young boy putting a face mask on his pet dog in Ambato, Ecuador is going viral on social media has left netizens a little too emotional.

The clip shared by Reuters shows the young lad stepping out with a backpack while preparing for bicycle ride. However, just before starting his ride, he ensure to put a face mask on his little pooch.

<

ICYMI: A video of a boy in Ecuador putting a face mask on his dog and himself as they prepare for a bike ride is viral pic.twitter.com/HbZz8F1Sr6 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2020

The clip soon went viral with netizens expressing their love and praises for the kid's 'kindness' and 'care', which is so adult-like.

So sweet, I hope he and his pup stay healthy!! — Ocmara24 (@Ocmara24) August 2, 2020

Even a child understands — margie pedersen (@MargiePedersen) August 2, 2020

What a socially responsible little boy! He could teach a few ppl in the U.S. about the importance of mask compliance and dog ownership. #COVID19 #WearAMask #dogs — chuckthemuckraker (@chuckthemuckra1) August 2, 2020

Intelligent, smart and cute very nice message be safe and make others safe .. appreciate the boy .. love the dog ♥️ — Asha Jyothi devulapalli (@AshaDevulapalli) August 2, 2020

He will go up to be very caring young man ..!! — Khushi (@asmaan_ki_udan) August 2, 2020

He's smarter than some adults... — Duchess (@titilayo_maryam) August 2, 2020

Few months back, a viral TikTok video showed a number of goats wearing makeshift net-masks in India while a song on coronavirus in Hindi played in the background and prancing around.