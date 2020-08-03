BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: Young Boy Putting Face Mask on Pet Dog during Bicycle Ride Wins Hearts Online

Video grab. (Image credit: Reuters)

Video grab. (Image credit: Reuters)

The clip shows a young lad stepping out with a backpack while preparing for bicycle ride.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
With coronavirus crisis refusing to settle down, it's only imperative to take as many precautions as one can amidst such a tough situation.

A viral video of a young boy putting a face mask on his pet dog in Ambato, Ecuador is going viral on social media has left netizens a little too emotional.

The clip shared by Reuters shows the young lad stepping out with a backpack while preparing for bicycle ride. However, just before starting his ride, he ensure to put a face mask on his little pooch.

The clip soon went viral with netizens expressing their love and praises for the kid's 'kindness' and 'care', which is so adult-like.

Few months back, a viral TikTok video showed a number of goats wearing makeshift net-masks in India while a song on coronavirus in Hindi played in the background and prancing around.

