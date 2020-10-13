Watch: Young Boy's Terrific Bowling in This Viral Video Has Left Netizens Amazed

A video of a young Indian kid, not more than six years old, bowling on a terrace in a superb fashion has gone viral on social media.

The super aggressive demeanour of the young kid named Sultan has left the netizens amazed.

His bowling action is now being compared with that of the best in the sporting business.

The little left-arm pacer can be seen wearing a red banyan and flip-flops. He takes a fairly long run up before jumping in the air to release the ball. What is more impressive is his follow through. He displays a remarkable balance in recovering after the delivery. And his eyes were fixed on the target till the end. That is no ordinary kid, as has been pointed out by several people on social media.

The clip has been liked over seven thousand times within hours of being published. A track from the movie Sultan plays in the background and the caption read “Sultan” accompanied with emojis of fire.

Comments like “God gifted”, “Super Fantastic”, “What an action”, “Awesome talent” and “He has got the flow” and so on poured in for the young, talented kid.

One user pointed out how tough it is to maintain the kind of balance the kid has displayed during bowling. Another praised his wrist action mentioning how he kept it straight unlike many beginners.

“Hath bilkul sidha, jo mai ab tak nahi kar paya (Hands perfectly straight, which I cannot do even now),” said a user on the Instagram post.

“Future left arm bowler of the Indian (cricket) team,” read one comment.

One user called him Sheldon Cottrell, the Jamaican left-arm bowler who plays for the West Indies. Another user tagged Indian star bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the comment section, probably hoping to draw his attention.