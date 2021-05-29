WATCH: Young Girl Climbing a Pole in old Viral Video will Leave You Amused

A video of a 7-year-old kid trying to climb a pole has gone viral on social media recently. The kid’s name is Arat Hosseini, who is a Liverpool Academy footballer. The clip was shared by IAS Officer M V Rao on Twitter. In the beginning, he failed to climb a single step up the pole. However, he tried again and reached the top. This was not it, he also descended down from the pole to the land safely. The IAS officer called Arat his Guru in the caption. The video was originally shared on Arat’s own Instagram page back in 2018.

This Kid is my Guru 😊 👏 💐🍫 pic.twitter.com/eiUPxxLzzG— Dr. M V Rao, IAS (@mvraoforindia) May 27, 2021

The video was reshared on the microblogging site on May 27. Since then, it has garnered about 10,000 views and more than 15000 likes. Netizens couldn’t themselves from praising the little kid. A user called him “Ronaldo in making".

Ronaldo in the making.— Bestofluck (@inyourefforts) May 27, 2021

Another user called the clip inspiring.

So adorable. So inspiring— RAJESH KUMAR IRS (@rajesh_irs) May 27, 2021

A third user called the kid a"Champion".

Champion 👌👌— J A N A R D A N✍️ (@janardanwakank1) May 27, 2021

One of the users even expressed his wish to adopt the little kid.

I want to adopt her. What an amazing girl…— Sreekanth Gudesa (@sreekanthgudesa) May 27, 2021

Some called him “Super Baby".

Super baby— Aswan (@aswan_gera) May 27, 2021

This is not the first time when the little kid has left everyone amused. Earlier too, his videos of exercising or performing stunts went viral, leaving netizens astonished. Recently, a clip of him playing football has grabbed the attention of viewers. The clip, shared on Arat’s Instagram handle, shows him passing the football wisely during his practice.

It has garnered over 2.4 lakh likes in just 21 hours. Seeing his talent, netizens couldn’t stop themselves from commenting. The post was flooded with fire and red heart emojis in the comments section. A user called him “Future Champ," while another called him exceptional.

His Instagram handle has shared several such clips where one can see the little kid doing such amazing acts. He has 5.7 million followers on the page.

