Watch: Young Girl Teaches Pet Cat How To Use Treadmill In Adorable Video

If you are familiar with cats’ behaviour, then you must surely be aware of their inquisitive nature. And, one such cute video of an inquisitive feline learning how to use the treadmill has gone viral on the internet. In the viral video, a young girl is seen teaching her four-legged companion the trick to walk on the treadmill.

The video was shared on Twitter on November 2. Within 24 hours, it received over 1.5 million views on the micro-blogging platform. The video opens with a young girl attempting to learn how to walk on a treadmill while her pet cat keenly observes her. The cat then keeps its paw on the treadmill and watches it glide backwards.

Finally, the girl carries the cat in her arms and places it on the treadmill. Much to Twitterati’s surprise, the feline quickly adjusts to the speed and begins walking on the machine. “Little girl teaches a cat how to use a treadmill,” read the viral tweet.

Little girl teaches a cat how to use a treadmill..🐈👼😍 🎥: tt | danieIIesanford67 pic.twitter.com/KpvzHLJZGd — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 1, 2022

Upon watching the video, several users flocked to the comment section of the tweet to share their reactions. One of them wrote, “This is what life should be about. The little things,” while another commented, “I think the cat is actually teaching the girl.”

A third user couldn’t believe their eyes as they remarked, “I CANNOT BELIEVE she got that cat to do that. What a great cat!” “Cat’s like: ok, enough of this nonsense you poor hooman, this is how it works,” joked one.

