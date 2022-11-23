Watch: Young Girls’ Impressive Performance To Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si Is Viral

An adorable video of two girls’ impressive performance to the 70s song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si recently went viral on social media. It was posted on Instagram a few days ago. The video, which has been garnering immense love from users, is of the Bhandari sisters. In the video, both sisters can be seen flaunting their on-fleek expressions as they lip-sync to the iconic Kishore Kumar song from the 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.

The Bhandari sisters often post unique content on their Instagram. Their outstanding acting skills have helped them cultivate a huge following on social media. The talented girls have proved that age is just a number if you follow your dreams and recognise your potential.

In their latest video to the seventies song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si, the elder sister essayed the character of Madhubala while the younger one played Kishore Kumar from the original song.

Soon after they shared the video on Instagram, several fans showered them with heaps of praise in the comment section of their post. One user wrote, “Superb acting skills…Godgift aur hardwork ka combination.” Another commented, “Ur kids doing so awesome god bless both sisters (with smiley and kiss emojis).” A third user remarked, “Gajab expression and nice acting (clapping emojis).”

So far, the viral video has garnered more than 117k views and received over 7k likes on the photo-sharing application. A look at their Instagram feed shows that most of their videos have more than 200k views. The sister duo has nearly around 330k followers on the social media platform.

