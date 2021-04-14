buzz

News18» News»Buzz»WATCH: Young Kids Playing 'Most Expensive' Guitar in This Street Concert is a Mark of Happiness
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Young Kids Playing 'Most Expensive' Guitar in This Street Concert is a Mark of Happiness

Video grab of kids in a 'street concert'. (Credit: Twitter)

Video grab of kids in a 'street concert'. (Credit: Twitter)

The video features three young kids who put up a 'street concert' as they sing a song with all the enthusiasm and full spirit.

The idea of happiness is not as complex as we make it. Most of the times we fail to understand that happiness is what must come internally. The same is proven by this viral video of three young kids. The video, which was shared by IPS Bhisham Singh on Twitter, features three young kids who put up a ‘street concert’ as they sing a song with all the enthusiasm and full spirit. One of the boys is pretending to hold a stick as if he was holding a guitar, while the other two kids didn’t even need a stick to act up.

Sharing the video, Singh stated that “Happiness lies in your attitude", and we couldn’t agree more. However, the identity of the boys and the place of the event haven’t been reported.

The video was received with tremendous response and has got over 3k views in barely 24 hours of it being posted online. Twitterati did not hold back in sharing their reaction to the video.

first published:April 14, 2021, 17:43 IST