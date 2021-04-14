WATCH: Young Kids Playing 'Most Expensive' Guitar in This Street Concert is a Mark of Happiness

The idea of happiness is not as complex as we make it. Most of the times we fail to understand that happiness is what must come internally. The same is proven by this viral video of three young kids. The video, which was shared by IPS Bhisham Singh on Twitter, features three young kids who put up a ‘street concert’ as they sing a song with all the enthusiasm and full spirit. One of the boys is pretending to hold a stick as if he was holding a guitar, while the other two kids didn’t even need a stick to act up.

Sharing the video, Singh stated that “Happiness lies in your attitude", and we couldn’t agree more. However, the identity of the boys and the place of the event haven’t been reported.

Happiest band of the year with most expensive guitar.Happiness lies in your attitude pic.twitter.com/QPDdZij262— Bhisham Singh IPS (@BhishamSinghIPS) April 12, 2021

The video was received with tremendous response and has got over 3k views in barely 24 hours of it being posted online. Twitterati did not hold back in sharing their reaction to the video.

Little one playing Guitar has the best expressions 😃.— Sheba (@Sheba_73) April 12, 2021

So cute, happiness at it's high— ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ (@SqQyevn0QwXBpXL) April 12, 2021

We all need to learn the true meaning of happiness from these innocent kids.— Rima Banerjee (@RimaBan10157068) April 13, 2021

In another similar video that has gone viral on the internet and was shared by several social media users, a ‘rich hearted’ beggar was seen feeding stray dogs from his own plate. The elderly beggar from Tamil Nadu sat beside the dogs and watched them as they ate from his plate.

Poor by wealth…Richest by heart 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OlMsYORNI2— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 16, 2020

The video was posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda and got over 92 thousand views with the like count crossing the mark of 11 thousand. It also evoked a lot of reaction from tweeple who praised the elderly beggar for his generosity.

Keywords: viral video, kids, concert, kids video, happiness, life,

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here