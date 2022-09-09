WATCH: Young Woman Gives 'Honest' Answer to Reporter on Her Feelings About Queen

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has struck a sprawling debate on Twitter, with some mourning and others, not so much. This is especially due to Britain’s long and fraught colonial history. An argument erupted on Twitter over the moral implication of mourning or not mourning the Queen’s death. In this scenario, a clip has surfaced, where a CNN journalist asked a young woman on the street what her first reaction was when she heard that the Queen was under medical supervision. She did not mince any words, and gave her honest opinion on the matter.

While she conceded that it was sad and that no one would wish a death upon their own family members, she said that she wasn’t a “fan” of the Queen or the monarchy in general. She said that she wasn’t upset or overwhelmed by it. “It’s just something that happened, I guess,” she said. On being asked why she wasn’t a fan, she spoke about Britain’s colonial past and other “shady” occurrences in context of the Queen’s disgraced second son Prince Andrew.

Following the death of the Queen, Prince Charles has finally become king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, ending a wait of more than 70 years — the longest by an heir in British history.

Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, has become King Charles III. No date has been set for his coronation yet.

The new role will be daunting. His late mother was overwhelmingly popular and respected, but she leaves a royal family that has seen reputations tarnished and relationships strained, including over lingering allegations of racism against Buckingham Palace officials.

The news Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 reverberated across the pond, with US flags lowered to half-staff in response, the Empire State Building illuminated in royal colors, and many Americans reflecting on her legacy. “It’s the end of an era,” remarked Jose Reyes, 37, in New York’s bustling Time Square.

