Watch: YouTube Blogger Recreates Music with Sanitiser, Oven Door and Other Kitchen Items

One has got to believe that in these unprecedented times people’s creativity is at its peak. After two boys played the theme of Harry Potter series using controls of washing machines, now, a man has come up with beats from basic sounds of running tap water, spray of sanitizer and dusting.

Further, in the video itself that has been shared on YouTube, he can be seen mixing the sounds and playing around with the tempo of the beats. In order to add some higher octave beats, he uses the metal body of the sanitiser spray and makes some sounds by tapping on it.

The over eight minutes long clip that has been shared by Kurt Hugo Schneider, one also witnesses how he uses the sound of opening and shutting the door of an oven in order to increase the bass level. A curiosity element is also added after the man uses a frog showpiece to create a fancy sound.



As of now, this unique music video has garnered more than 99 thousand views in less than a day. The musician is quite famous on the video sharing portal as he enjoys a massive 1.3 crore followership on YouTube.