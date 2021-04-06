WATCH: YouTuber Gives Away Apple Watches to Random Strangers But With April Fool's Day Twist

What will you do if a random person comes up to you and asks if you wish to own an Apple Watch? Well, the offer is too good to pass away, right? One YouTuber did exactly that and surprised random people in the US with an Apple Watch. Juan Gonzelez, from the “That Was Epic" YouTube channel, in his latest video is seen giving away the latest model of the Apple smartwatches. However, since the video came out on April 2, 2021, just after April Fool’s day, Juan made sure that first, he played a little prank on them. The 27-year-old YouTuber is seen walking up to a woman sitting at a park and asks her if she would be interested in taking an Apple Watch. The woman agrees to the offer and Juan takes out a watch that literally has an apple taped to it.

The lady is amused as Juan asks her to bring her wrist forward so that he can check the size. The woman plays along and wears the Apple watch. Juan thanks her and leaves with his backpack. After a while, Juan returns and tells her that he was just playing a prank and takes out the real Apple watch from his bag and gives it to the lady. The woman is clearly surprised.

In the eleven-minute video, Juan is seen walking up to several random strangers where he fools them first by giving them the Apple taped watch and then gives them a real Apple watch. Juan is seen walking up to two women who were out jogging and asks them if they own the smartwatch. When the two ladies say no, he takes out his April fool’s special Apple watch and it takes a moment for the ladies to see what Juan is doing. One of the women even wears the mock Apple watch and poses as Juan takes pictures. But he soon presents them with the real Apple watches and the ladies are quite surprised. "Guess this isn’t a joke,"says the woman as she accepts the smartwatch.

In an earlier video, Juan sneaked up to strangers wearing Apple’s wired or wireless earphones and decided to chop them off or simply decided to run away with one in case of AirPods.

Strangers, who were at the receiving end of the seemingly cruel prank, were left in disbelief. Visibly in a state of shock, the people who appeared in the video did not protest Juan’s actions and wondered if it was really happening with them.

When it all looked downhill, Juan quickly returned to the strangers and handed them a pair of newly-launched AirPods Max wireless headphones each, much to the surprise of the unsuspecting folks. Happy with their $550 (approximately INR 60K) replacement, Juan’s cameraman recorded their priceless reactions from a distance.