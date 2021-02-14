WATCH: YouTuber Records Epic Music Inside Moving Car Using Engine, Keys and Blinkers

Creating music is no cakewalk. But did you know to create good music, you don’t always need to have the best or most fancy equipment? A YouTuber by the name of Kurt Hugo Schneider has fans applauding his genius techniques as he used a car to create a perfect music video. In collaboration with another singer-YouTuber Madilyn Bailey, he managed to play a whole music effect of Driver’s Licence by Olivia Rodrigo by using various surfaces and sounds of a car!

Madilyn provides some epic vocals for the video. As the video begins, they utilise the sound of the engine revving up and the rhythmic repetition of the turn-signal blinker. Throughout the video, he uses every minute car feature like a window shutting button to jangling key. He thumps his fist on the dashboard to emulate drums.

In his caption he said as soon as he heard the song, he knew he would be recreating this in a car.

He gave the credit for ‘keys’ to Jason Pitts (the artist seated in the back seat) who provides some fantastic background music with his keyboard. The whole song is played/recorded inside the moving vehicle and the result is phenomenal.

The video has over 371,595 views so far and is still growing. The song used is very popular among content creators and social media influencers for Instagram Reels and Tik-Tok videos.

Madilyn said “always a dream working with you <3 thanks for having me!” once the video was published.

“Other people: turn on the radio. This crew: be the radio.” Noted a fan. Popular Indian music YouTuber Pulkit Meena said, “I’ve never seen anything like this 😳”

Kurt is famous in the digital space for experiments like these. He challenges himself into unexpected locations to produce-record-and finish a song in one go in weird locations. He has over 13 million subscribers.

Check out this video from his kitchen using paper towels, refrigerator, and every product in there.

Or this one recorded inside an IKEA store!