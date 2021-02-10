WATCH: YouTuber Takes up a Bizarre Challenge, Runs 42km Marathon in Skinny Jeans

Some YouTubers are known to try unusual things. They take up challenges to keep their viewers engaged. One such YouTube star is Ryan Trahan with a following of more than 2.7 million subscribers. Ryan recently shared a video where he ran a marathon in a skinny pair of jeans. The YouTuber took up the task of running 26.2 miles (42.16 kilometres) in his skinny jeans. The time goal for 5k was 24 minutes 52 seconds, but as Ryan was not able to achieve it, he had to take up his first challenge which was performing a yoga pose in skinny jeans.

Failing the first time was so hard on Ryan that he ran as fast as he could to reach 10k on time. As a reward, the YouTuber received an energy drink. He started feeling more and more uncomfortable running in the jeans and his time started to go up for every next 5 kilometres.

Ryan faced several challenges during the marathon. Even when 4 miles were left for completing the race, he had to eat a burrito. At the end of the marathon, Ryan was exhausted and can be seen lying on the ground.

Viewed more than 3 lakh times, the video has left the followers of Ryan astonished. A follower said, “That’s so respectable, wouldn’t do that myself.”Another follower appreciated the editing and storytelling skills of Ryan. A YouTuber herself, she said that Ryan has done good work.

Seeing Ryan run in skinny jeans, a follower named Jeremy Judkins said that he was more concerned about the chaffing that the pair of jeans would cause than anything else. Many of Ryan’s fans were just impressed that he attempted to run a 26-mile marathon.

Previously, Ryan lived in what is the world’s smallest Airbnb as a challenge. The 25 square feet house has been designed by a sculptor Jeff Smith. He stayed in the house for 24 hours while it was parked outside Harvard University. While in the house, Ryan even used the kitchen and prepared popcorn and coffee.