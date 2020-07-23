WATCH: YouTuber Trio Recreates MacOS Big Sur Wallpaper Using Helicopter

With the launch of a new product every year, Apple also releases a series of its exclusive wallpapers. However, a YouTuber trio seems to be tracking Apple in recreating all the latest wallpapers. After achieving the attempt to create a successful replica of macOS Catalina last year, Andrew Levitt, and his friends Jacob Phillips and Taylor Gray, have once again taken up the task to trace the magic of macOS Big Sur Wallpaper.

Sharing the video on their YouTube channel, Andrew wrote, “With Apple's latest announcement of macOS Big Sur at the WWDC software conference in June, Apple gave us a real big challenge to recreate their newest default wallpaper. Apparently Catalina wasn't a hard enough challenge. This year we had to follow the legendary crack marketing team 4,000 feet above the Big Sur coast in a helicopter to capture the shot.”

They have also shared links to download their version of macOS Big Sur wallpaper.

In the video, the friends described how this year’s effort was different from other years, mentioning that they attended Apple's live conference at WWDC. Unlike other years, Apple took the shot for this year’s macOS Big Sur wallpaper from a helicopter. The three friends decided to go the same path to achieve their usual.

There is one thing to be noted here. While you might think why can’t they simply fly a drone over the area and capture the image, the answer is that one is not allowed to fly drones on the coast of Big Sur.

Call it sheer coincidence or luck, the three friends ended up in the company of the same pilot who flew the helicopter for Apple’s marketing team shoot.