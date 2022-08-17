Watch: Zebra Puts Up Brave Fight With Crocodile, Netizens Are Amazed

Not only in humans, but a keen survival instinct also exists in animals. We often watch videos that show the predator hunting down its prey. Often the victim is seen fighting till its last breath and breaking free from the grip of its predator, having a miraculous escape. However, one such viral video, doing the rounds on the Internet, reveals that sometimes the escape is not that easy.

The 1-minute 21-second video was uploaded by a YouTube channel named Maasai Sightings, which showed a zebra putting up a brave fight against a crocodile. But the reptile won in the end.

The video opens with a herd of zebras crossing a river body in Africa’s Maasai Mara forest. Suddenly, a crocodile creeps onto an unaware zebra and pounces on it. It grabs the zebra by its legs and turns it around in the water in a swift move.

Zebra, seemingly confused at the sudden attack, tries to wriggle free from the croc’s dangerous grasp. Meanwhile, another crocodile joins the hunting game.

The crocodile is seen biting onto the zebra’s skin, causing rupture and bleeding. Although the zebra manages to limp its way out from the croc’s bite, the latter catches its prey again. However, the zebra, refusing to give up, sinks its teeth into the croc’s neck.

After an unequal scuffle between the zebra and the crocodile, the latter succeeds in grabbing the zebra by its neck and killing it, which is indicated by the text in the video.

The video grabbed the eyeballs of netizens who lauded the zebra’s attempt to save itself from danger. While one user wrote, “RIP to the zebra, he went out fighting and exhausted. Heart of a champion. The croc was huge though”, another commented on the inevitability of Nature, “Gotta respect an animal that fights till the end. Sad to see but this is nature.”

It is not the first time Nature has witnessed such brutal killings. Earlier, a leopard was seen hunting down a crocodile, much to the amazement of netizens.

