Watched the Viral Video of Lions of Gir After Cyclone Tauktae? Here's the Real Story Behind it

Earlier this week, Cyclone Tauktae hammered parts of Gujarat and created havoc in the state, leaving people devastated. Amid this chaos, a video of Asiatic lions was being widely shared on social media and received massive attention in the form of views. The video, showing lions walking through a wet area, was claimed to be of the state’s Gir forest. Gujarat’s Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest and Environment Department, Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta was also one of those who shared the clip online. The caption explained that in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae, the lions were completely safe in Gir forest. Hours after posting, he took down the clip from the account and issued a clarification on the morning of May 22.

The clip was removed because it was revealed that the video was actually shot in South Africa’s Mala Mala Game Reserve. It is one of the largest and the oldest private reserves of South Africa, which had shared the footage on their Instagram account in February. Despite Dr Gupta’s clarification that the video was not shot in Gujarat, it continues to get shared and viewed on social media.

Here is the video which is being circulated:

"Movement of Gir forest lions in cyclone battered Amreli district of Gujarat" (Recieved via Whatsapp) pic.twitter.com/JltdmBd7Bq— Sanjay Kumar IRTS (@Sanjay_IRTS) May 20, 2021

Take a look at the original footage shared by South Africa’s Mala Mala Game Reserve:

Sharing an apology note written by PCCF (Wild Life) Shyamal Tikadar, Dr Gupta said that the inconvenience and confusion caused is sincerely regretted and he assured that he will be “double cautious” before sharing anything in the future.

It is regretted that a wrong video was posted along with statement of Lion safety in Gir landscape.PCCF(Wild Life)Sh Shyamal Tikadar has apologised for his lapse & indiscretion.Inconvenience &confusion caused is sincerely regretted with an assurance for double caution in future. pic.twitter.com/ibs6n31LCU— Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta (@drrajivguptaias) May 21, 2021

In the apology note, Tikadar had accepted that he had shared the video with Dr Gupta. In the note, on behalf of the Wildlife wing of Gujarat Forest Department, Tikadar assured that after the cyclone, most of the lions in the Gir landscape have been tracked and found safe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here