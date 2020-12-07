'Watching Without Rohit Sharma': Video of Child Crying During India-Australia Match Goes Viral

"Cricket is not everyone's cup of tea."

Coronavirus pandemic has restricted public gatherings all across the world. With social distancing being the need of the hour, sporting events have taken place with no or minimal fans in attendance. IPL 2020, which switched bases to UAE this year, saw empty stands as viewers tuned in to catch the live action from the safety of their homes. However, things are a bit different in Australia.

With COVID-19 infections slowing to a trickle, India's ongoing tour to Australia has seen fans marching to stadiums in numbers and supporting their teams while soaking in their favourite sport in person.

But one particular child may have skipped the cricket match from the stadium if it weren't for his cricket-loving dad.

A viral GIF has been doing the rounds of the Internet since India met up with Australia for the second T20I at Manuka Oval on Sunday. The fans, happy to witness the match up-close, were seen having a ball -- except one kid in attendance.

After the conclusion of 15 overs of Australian innings, the camera panned to the crowds showing fans cheering on for their teams when the lens caught a crying child held by the father as everyone around had big smiles on their faces.

Cricket Australia shared a GIF of the incident stating that cricket wasn't everyone's cup of tea after all.

Amused by the bawling kid, netizens tagged along with memes and reactions.

Kid be like - what the hell I'm doing here ? — Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) December 6, 2020

These 2 in future -: pic.twitter.com/u0EBpn1hbX — Dibya (@brown_walkers) December 6, 2020

Kid just doesn't wanna see another Smith ton — Tim J (@Juciist) December 6, 2020

Me watching smith in T20's. https://t.co/OLBLR4gxFq — Calvin (@82_Mohali) December 6, 2020

Iss sajan ko taklif hai bhai. https://t.co/GiDzW0VmaO — Shivam kumar (@tendulkar_sk) December 6, 2020

indian fans when virat drops a catch https://t.co/CldNyDXFPy — sporting deity ✨ (@rebeccaawce) December 6, 2020

Earlier, going down on a knee to propose to the loved one, Melbourne-based Dipen Mandaliya took his chances and proposed to his Australian girlfriend Rose Wimbush in front of 25,000 people at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) last weekend.

SCG posted the video on their official Twitter handle and it has raked in close to 8.30 lakh views, 40,000 likes, 4,700 retweets and over 1,700 user comments.

Coming back to Sunday's clash, India sealed the T20I series victory against Australia 2-0 after Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya played handy knocks while chasing down 195 set by the hosts.