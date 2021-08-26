Water Bottle For $40, Plate of Rice For $100 at Kabul Airport, Claims Afghan Man

As efforts to evacuate Afghan as well as foreign nationals from Afghanistan continue, the scramble to flee the Taliban regime has caused for the situation at the Kabul airport to become precarious. Since the capture of power by the Taliban, many harrowing incidents and images have emerged from the overcrowded airport. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as incredibly volatile the situation at the overcrowded Kabul airport where many people have died. In the latest such incidence, news agency Reuters quoted an Afghan national at the Kabul airport as saying that food and water were being sold at exorbitant prices at the airport. “One bottle of water is selling for $40 and plate of rice for $100, and not Afghani (currency) but dollars. That is out of reach for common people," Reuters quoted one Afghan Fazl-ur-Rehman.

In the video tweeted by Reuters, another individual claims that because of the overcrowding at the airport, women and children were in a “miserable condition". Another person says he was there so that he could go abroad, after learning that the Americans were evacuating people from Afghanistan.

As many as 1,500 American citizens may still need to be evacuated from Afghanistan and the Taliban have pledged to allow some departures after US troops leave the country on August 31, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. Blinken told reporters that at least 4,500 American citizens of the 6,000 Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan have departed. He said officials have been in “direct contact” with another 500 Americans who want to leave and have provided them with “specific instructions on how to get to the airport safely.”

Meanwhile, after last evacuation on Thursday, Indian flights to Afghanistan will be suspended as “regular travel to Kabul can risk the life of passengers and crew". A source told News18 that the decision comes amid memories of 1999 Kandahar hijack that still haunts India. “The decision is not final but flights will have serious threats. We will wait for International community’s actions to make the final decision. In case we get assurance from Afghanistan, we may continue to allow to travel. But, again, we are not confident about Pakistan and its move in connection with Taliban," top sources told News18.

