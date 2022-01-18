Water Bottles are Fertile Grounds for Germs, Here's How You Can Clean Them

Reusable water bottles are a handy and efficient way to ensure that you are well hydrated. Apart from contributing to your health, reusable water bottles also help maintain the health of the environment by curbing the use of single-use plastic bottles. Cleaning experts from the American Cleaning Institute shared their opinion about how essential it is to keep a check on the health of the bottle. Brian Sansoni, Vice President of Communication at the institute, along with Lelslie Reichert, a.k.a., The Green Cleaning Coach, talked about how you should maintain the hygiene of your water bottle, reported Apartment Therapy. Water Bottles foster the growth of bacteria as the insides of the bottle offer favourable conditions – damp and dark – for such a phenomenon to take place. Therefore, it is important to clean water bottles frequently to obstruct the growth of germs, mold, and mildew.

According to Sansori, a water bottle must be washed after every use, or daily, if there is frequent refilling of the reusable water bottle. Talking about the sanitary requirements when it comes to cleaning your water bottle, Reichert said, “You can clean your water bottle with eco-friendly dish soap and a good bottle brush to get into the nooks. Rinse with very hot water and air dry.”

Here are the steps listed by the experts:

Take your water bottle and dismantle the water bottle as much as you can, including the lid, straw, and the gasket it is held in.

Fill the bottle with hot water and add a bit of dish soap. Put the detachable pieces of the bottle in a bowl of hot, soapy water and let it soak.

Use the bottle brush to properly clean the bottle, and rinse with hot water. Do the same with other parts of the bottle.

The experts also added that no matter the material and size of the bottle, it must be cleaned thoroughly and frequently.

