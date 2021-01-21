Water Tank from Mughal Era Discovered by Archaeologists in Fatehpur Sikri

A water tank, with a fountain in the centre, dating back to the 16th-century Mughal era, has been found by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Fatehpur Sikri.

During the conservation work of the Todarmal Baradari, an area around it was being excavated when the discovery took place. A baradari or Bara Dari is a building or pavilion with twelve doors designed to allow free flow of air.

Superintending archaeologist of ASI (Agra circle) Vasant Swarankar, said "During excavation, a square tank, with arms measuring 8.7 m and depth of 1.1 m, was discovered. The floor of the fountain tank is lime plastered, containing embellished patterns in lime as well. It must have been constructed along with the Baradari at that time."

The ASI is now mulling further excavations in the area.

Raja Todar Mal was the finance minister of the Mughal empire during Emperor Akbar's reign. He was one of the 'Navratnas' in Akbar's court and introduced a new system of taxation.

Fatehpur Sikri was known for its mansions, gardens, pavilions, stables and caravansaries. The Baradari has survived in a recognizable shape.

Earlier last week, archaeologists discovered the world's oldest known cave painting: a life-sized picture of a wild pig that was made at least 45,500 years ago in Indonesia.

The finding described in the journal Science Advances on Wednesday provides the earliest evidence of human settlement of the region.

Co-author Maxime Aubert of Australia's Griffith University told AFP it was found on the island of Sulawesi in 2017 by doctoral student Basran Burhan, as part of surveys the team was carrying out with Indonesian authorities.

The Leang Tedongnge cave is located in a remote valley enclosed by sheer limestone cliffs, about an hour's walk from the nearest road.

It is only accessible during the dry season because of flooding during the wet season -- and members of the isolated Bugis community told the team it had never before been seen by Westerners.

(With IANS, AFP inputs)