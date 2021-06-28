Watermelon to Cheddar Cheese, Mother's Keto Diet Plan for Young Daughter Leaves Internet Divided

Following a healthy diet is a key to leading a healthy life and the sooner you accept and adapt this fact, the better it is for your body. However, this woman’s decision to put her 11-year-old daughter on a keto diet has not gone down well to many users online. In a video that this woman named Abby recently shared with her followers on TikTok, Abby gave a glimpse of her daughter’s keto diet along with a picture of her special lunchbox preparation. Keto diets have recently become popular among fitness enthusiasts and are considered helpful for people who are trying to control their body weight.

This video, which so far has been got over 7.6 million views, starts off with Abby packing the lunch that includes a lettuce wrap with shredded chicken and cheddar cheese as the main course. Additionally, there’s a side of strawberries along with a portion of watermelon which Abby thinks will be a surprise for her daughter as she generally avoids having watermelon in her daily diet because it’s high on carbs and sugar.

She ends the packing with hardboiled eggs and two slices of cheddar cheese.

Abby goes on to say that how her entire family including their puppy has been following a strict keto diet plan.

The video got a lot of reactions from users and has now become a topic of debate between users online. While many users thought that Abby’s idea of healthy eating was good for her daughter, a lot of others believed that she was going overboard with the thought of healthy eating.

A user who claimed to be a certified nutritionist wrote that a good portion of carbs was required by the body and doing away with it was not a very good idea.

After backlash, Abby posted another video where she justified her idea and said that following a diet does not only means you are looking to lose weight.

