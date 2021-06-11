Watermelon with Mustard Sauce? American Popstar and Netizens Try Latest Food Trend. Here's What They Feel

From nature’s cereal to honeycomb pasta, the internet continues to invent new food trends. The latest addition to the online culinary trend is having watermelon with mustard sauce. As weird as this combination may sound, netizens are quite impressed with it including American pop star Lizzo.

The food trend was reportedly started by Korean-American skincare content creator and food blogger Young Yuh. In an Instagram post from May 4, Young is seen slicing off the summer fruit and dabbing it with the yellow mustard sauce before biting into the juicy snack. According to Young, the combination tastes great together, but the initial reaction to his video was understandably not so welcoming. One user commented on Young’s video and wrote, “You need help.”

However, over the course of a month, several content creators on social media gave the combination a try and most of them were quite impressed with what it tasted like. Several users on TikTok posted how they thought trying the watermelon mustard challenge was quite “stupid” of them, but surprisingly they ended up enjoying it.

Viral Trend: MUSTARD ON WATERMELON - My Honest Review pic.twitter.com/MZxZNyeG9w— Ahmad (@TheGoldenBalanc) June 6, 2021

Yesterday our office staff tried out the trend of watermelon and mustard…check out their reactions! pic.twitter.com/SZDK1S6WpF— Home Solutions of Iowa (@LeafGuardIA) June 9, 2021

Who thought putting mustard on watermelon 🍉 was a good idea? What’s even stupider is I tried it! pic.twitter.com/n1YZzNUkDY— Vinnie Taylor (@VinnieTaylor) June 8, 2021

Tried the whole mustard and watermelon 🍉😋 thingymabob and honestly it's just not natural. Those two flavors should not mix. Sorry for the lip smaching and the highly aggressive chomps but it was good. 👍🙌🍉🍉🍉 #mustardwatermelon #watermelon #justnotright pic.twitter.com/Ywox9kJun9— Go4Vinny (@Go4VinnyG) June 6, 2021

Lizzo also posted a TikTok video last week as she tried the viral combination. The singer is known to try such viral food trends, as she had earlier tried nature’s cereal on her TikTok handle. In her recent TikTok video, she welcomed her followers and said that she has seen the trending combination of mustard, watermelon on her timeline, which has inspired her to share her review on it. Taking a slice of watermelon, Lizzo dabs a bit of yellow mustard sauce and sinks her teeth into the concoction.

The singer takes a while to process the waves of flavours that run through her palate. Her initial reaction is that of bewilderment as she tries to understand what it is that makes the combo so appealing, “I don’t understand, hold on," she is heard saying. The singer then takes another piece of watermelon and adds the mustard sauce to bite into it once again.

Even if she could not express her reaction in words, Lizzo does end up eating three slices of watermelon with the yellow mustard sauce.

