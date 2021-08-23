‘Way of The wild’: 6 Lions Fight For Food in Viral Video

Videos of animals in the wild often go viral on social media. Social media platforms are filled with cute, funny, and even scary videos of animals. Recently, a clip that shows six lions fighting for a deer’s carcass has become a hit. The video, shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Saket Badola, once again throws light on how animals fight each other for their survival in the jungle. Badola posted the video with a caption, “Ek shikar, kai haqdar!! The way of the wild.” The caption truly justifies the situation shown in the video.

At the beginning of the video, a lion is seen holding the deer’s carcass by its neck on a tree, while another one is holding on to the prize by its leg. There is a third lion too on the tree, but this one is not involved in the fight for food.The video then shows a fourth lion come to the picture and climb up the tree. This lion also grabs the deer by its teeth, and then we see two more lions at the foot of three.

In this chaos, the carcass falls on the ground and the six lions start fighting for their share of food. People who were recording the incident were also shocked to witness the fight among lions. A man can be heard describing the whole scene as “absolute chaos".

According to the reports, the video is from the jungle safari in Africa. However, the timing of the recording of the video is not known so far.

The video is now doing rounds across social media platforms. A section of users was left in shock after watching the video, while others found it amusing.

A user wrote,“Hunger is so desperate, to live and survive food is a basic need.” Another person said the onlookers were lucky to witness this sight.

Almost everyone agreed that it was an awesome clip. What do you think?

