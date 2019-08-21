Wayanad Administration Solemnizes Wedding of Rescued Girl in Kerala Flood Relief Camp

Amid rains affecting thousands of people and leaving over a hundred dead in Kerala, a heartwarming story has come to fore from the state’s Wayanad’s district.

A relief camp operating from a school in Meppadi wore a festive look as the administration solemnized the wedding of a girl who was rescued from the flood-hit Chooralmala area.

“We celebrated the wedding of Miss Rabiya with Mr Muhammed Shafi, at the relief camp,” the Wayanad district administration wrote on Facebook alongside pictures from the ceremony on August 18.

Congratulating the couple, the post said “all faces and hearts are happy today, at the camp.”

Several netizens also wished the couple a “happy married life” and hailed the administration’s initiative.

Thousands of people have been displaced and over 120 killed due to landslides and floods caused by rain fury in Kerala since August 8, the state’s disaster management cell said on Monday.

1,204 houses have been fully damaged in the natural disaster, according to a statewide calamity report issued by the government.

53 people have lost their lives in Malappuram, 12 in Wayanad and 17 in Kozhikode, the three northern districts, where 26 people are still missing.

In Wayanad’s Puthumala village, a massive landslide destroyed nearly 70 homes and caused “fewer than 20 casualties,” according to The Wire.

Over one lakh volunteers have enrolled for cleaning work in flood-hit villages in the flood-battered districts of Malappuram, Wayanad and Kozhikode, according to Press Trust of India.

"Volunteers from various organisations have identified over 15,000 spots in Wayanad. They are moving in batches and have started the cleaning mission.

They will remove the mud and slush from the houses, clean wells and the locality," the news agency had quoted an official as saying.

