English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wayanad Tribals Say Chasing Away Elephants More Important than Welcoming Rahul Gandhi
Tribals constitute around 18 per cent population of the Wayanad district. The Lok Sabha seat has two Assembly segments - Sultan Bathery and Mananthavadi - which are reserved for them.
Source: PTI
Loading...
Kerala's Wayanad has shot to limelight with Rahul Gandhi choosing the tribal-dominated constituency, but forest dwellers here remain oblivious to heated political discussions over the Congress chief's move to go down south, saying food, shelter and fighting elephant attacks are issues of priority for them.
Tribals constitute around 18 per cent population of the Wayanad district. The Lok Sabha seat has two Assembly segments -- Sultan Bathery and Mananthavadi -- which are reserved for them.
"We don't have shelters or good habitation. There are no roads, no proper drinking water. We do not have much hope in them (politicians)," said a tribal man living in the forests of Wayanad.
According to a tribal woman, the main issue is fighting elephant attacks.
"We face problems due to attacks by elephants at our homes inside the forest. We won't cast vote this time. There is no use of participating in elections," she said.
The area is home to tribals for centuries and the ethnic groups they belong to are Paniyas, Kurumas, Adiyars, Kurichyas and Kattunaikkans.
"Traditionally, Wayanad is the land of tribals. They were never bothered about owning the land in their name but now they have become alien in their own land," Dr Jithendranath, who has been working for the tribals in Wayanad for over four decades, told PTI.
The Sulthan Bathery-based doctor said issues like malnutrition were still prevalent among the tribals in the area.
The staple food of the tribals are meat and fruits, but the government, through various programmes, distribute items like milk powder and rice, forcing them to change their food habits.
"They cannot survive merely on such food items. They have no use of milk powder or rice. Malnutrition is highest among them," he said.
He urged party leaders prepping for the elections in Wayanad to first learn their dialects as he feels that is the only way to understand and solve their basic problems.
"Please don't see them as vote banks," he said.
To take on Gandhi, while LDF has fielded CPI candidate P P Suneer from the seat, Thushar Vellapally of the BDJS is the NDA candidate.
Congress's M I Shanavas, who died last November after long illness, has been a two-time MP from the seat. He won the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 by defeating CPI's Sathyan Mokeri by over 20,000 votes.
Tribals constitute around 18 per cent population of the Wayanad district. The Lok Sabha seat has two Assembly segments -- Sultan Bathery and Mananthavadi -- which are reserved for them.
"We don't have shelters or good habitation. There are no roads, no proper drinking water. We do not have much hope in them (politicians)," said a tribal man living in the forests of Wayanad.
According to a tribal woman, the main issue is fighting elephant attacks.
"We face problems due to attacks by elephants at our homes inside the forest. We won't cast vote this time. There is no use of participating in elections," she said.
The area is home to tribals for centuries and the ethnic groups they belong to are Paniyas, Kurumas, Adiyars, Kurichyas and Kattunaikkans.
"Traditionally, Wayanad is the land of tribals. They were never bothered about owning the land in their name but now they have become alien in their own land," Dr Jithendranath, who has been working for the tribals in Wayanad for over four decades, told PTI.
The Sulthan Bathery-based doctor said issues like malnutrition were still prevalent among the tribals in the area.
The staple food of the tribals are meat and fruits, but the government, through various programmes, distribute items like milk powder and rice, forcing them to change their food habits.
"They cannot survive merely on such food items. They have no use of milk powder or rice. Malnutrition is highest among them," he said.
He urged party leaders prepping for the elections in Wayanad to first learn their dialects as he feels that is the only way to understand and solve their basic problems.
"Please don't see them as vote banks," he said.
To take on Gandhi, while LDF has fielded CPI candidate P P Suneer from the seat, Thushar Vellapally of the BDJS is the NDA candidate.
Congress's M I Shanavas, who died last November after long illness, has been a two-time MP from the seat. He won the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 by defeating CPI's Sathyan Mokeri by over 20,000 votes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Forget Tom Cruise, Nobody Can Play Iron Man Better Than Robert Downey Jr
- 'Game of Thrones' Cast Guesses the Aussie Slang With Ozzy Man and Mate, it's Hilarious
- IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Meets Elderly Fan Post Mumbai Indians Match
- Donald Trump Roasted on Twitter for 'Lying' About His Father's Birth in Germany
- IPL 2019 | ‘Wishy Washy’: Buttler Points at “Grey Area” in Mankad Law
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results