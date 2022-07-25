'Wazan Kam Karo': Tejashwi Yadav's Workout Clip for 'Healthy Lifestyle' After Chat With PM

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav has urged his followers to lead a healthy lifestyle. He has shared a video of his workout routine on Twitter.

For those unaware, Tejashwi Yadav was a professional cricketer who played briefly for the IPL team (then) Delhi Daredevils before leaving his career to join politics. Now, in the fitness video, Tejashwi is seen drenched in sweat as he pulls a heavy jeep with his bare hands. The driver of the jeep is seated inside the car when Tejashwi successfully moves the vehicle to a small distance.

The text attached to the clip read, “Keep standing you will get the destination in the way No matter how odd the situation is, don’t be impatient.”

Take a look at it here:

तुझे रुकना नहीं

तुझे झुकना नहीं

तेरी है जमीं तू बढ़ता चल

तारों के हाथ पकड़ता चल

तू एक है प्यारे लाखों में

तू बढ़ता चल

ये रात गई

वो सुबह नई डटे रहो राहों में मंजिल मिल ही जाएगी

हालात कितने भी विषम हों अधीर न बनो… pic.twitter.com/lZRLKA9tNY — Office of Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiOffice) July 25, 2022

This workout clip isn’t the first fitness clip shared by Tejashwi Yadav. Previously on July 17, the former cricketer dropped a video from a cricket session. He wrote, “Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in your head, the more you perform on the field. Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when the driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & caretakers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out.” Watch it here:

Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & care takers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out. pic.twitter.com/ChvK9evzi2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 17, 2022

What do you have to say about the Tejashwi Yadav’s inspiring video?

