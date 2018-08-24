'We All Need a Sheldon Cooper': Twitter's Emotional Goodbye to Our Fav 'Big Bang Theory' Character



One of the most iconic characters on television bids goodbye this winter as The Big Bang Theory ends its glorious run at Season 12. Despite the hi brow backlash in recent years, remains one of the most interesting shows & SHELDON COOPER a cult character. Take a bow, Jim Parsons!

— Ajay Singh (@ajaxsingh) August 23, 2018



I've been following The Big Bang Theory from its pilot and loved every single episode.

But I do believe everything needs to end and I strongly support Him and his decision to go. He's a hell of an actor and needs to get out of Sheldon Cooper.

12 seasons is a lot! Good luck guys



— Claudia 🌈 Never Give Up! (@madeoftaurus) August 23, 2018





I know stan twitter doesn’t take to the big bang theory, but I am really going to miss my guilty pleasure character sheldon cooper when it’s over pic.twitter.com/AObLqBYEi3

— frankie (@veIvetchanel) August 23, 2018



This is the last season of The Big Bang Theory ... my life will be miserable without Sheldon Cooper #TheBigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/zvqobepaw0



— Not Dani’s Last Hunt 🇮🇹 (@danishunts) August 23, 2018





What am I going to do without Sheldon Cooper 😢😢😢 #TBBT

— Miss W (@free2fly) August 22, 2018



Will totally miss The Big Bang Theory. Will miss Sheldon Cooper. Will miss Sheldon and Penny’s chemistry.



— 🌻 (@teeyaCatleya) August 24, 2018





Why is Big Bang theory ending? It’s a genuinely beautiful show that encapsulates true hard hitting comedy, love and relationships whilst teaching the general public about science. Sheldon cooper is an icon and should always be remembered as an American hero



— Elon Green (@PooPaulRudd) August 23, 2018





We all need a Sheldon Cooper in our lives sometimes

— Izzati Syazwani (@Izzatishhh) August 23, 2018



Jim Parson aka Dr. Sheldon Cooper. PhD is reportedly leaving the show. So, this is the last season of The Big Bang Theory 😢😭💔



— Barry Allen (@fuckyeah_luigi) August 23, 2018





“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The #BigBangTheory during the past twelve seasons..." pic.twitter.com/OWIHsICi6e

— The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) August 22, 2018

Recipient of four Emmy Awards, two Critics’ Choice Awards, and one Golden Globe Award, Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper became a household name for his portrayal of the annoying yet innocent theoretical physicist in the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory.Whether it was his straight-faced humour or his superior knowledge over his friends, there was no one who could take Sheldon's 'spot'. This perhaps explains why fans around the world were hooked to the nerdy sitcom for more than a decade and why the show became the longest-running multi-camera series in television history.But everything good comes to an end right?Recently the makers decided to bring the show to an end and promised that it would be an 'epic creative close.'"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” said CBS, Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.Naturally, the fans are upset and they have taken to Twitter to bid the sweetest goodbyes to Sheldon.And a goodbye from the show itself.