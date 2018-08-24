GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'We All Need a Sheldon Cooper': Twitter's Emotional Goodbye to Our Fav 'Big Bang Theory' Character

In Sheldon's words, 'That's no reason to cry. One cries because one is sad. For example, I cry because others are stupid, and that makes me sad.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
Image credits: @therealjimparsons / Instagram
Recipient of four Emmy Awards, two Critics’ Choice Awards, and one Golden Globe Award, Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper became a household name for his portrayal of the annoying yet innocent theoretical physicist in the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Whether it was his straight-faced humour or his superior knowledge over his friends, there was no one who could take Sheldon's 'spot'. This perhaps explains why fans around the world were hooked to the nerdy sitcom for more than a decade and why the show became the longest-running multi-camera series in television history.

But everything good comes to an end right?

Recently the makers decided to bring the show to an end and promised that it would be an 'epic creative close.'

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” said CBS, Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.

Naturally, the fans are upset and they have taken to Twitter to bid the sweetest goodbyes to Sheldon.































And a goodbye from the show itself.

