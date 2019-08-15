Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'We All Speak Chocolate': Cadbury Wins Hearts with 'Unity' Ad on Independence Day

The limited edition 'Unity' bar is available on Flipkart.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
Image credit: Twitter
As India celebrated its 73rd Independence Day this year, Cadbury scored some brownie points with its spot on I-Day messaging.

For years, Cadbury was synonymous to chocolate in India and is one of the most popular brands in the country. Over the years, it has come up with several memorable ad campaigns, some of which have now attained cult status in the ad world.

However, this Thursday, a print ad for the company has won hearts for its subtle yet strong messaging.

The full-front-page ad that was published in today's Economic Times. It contained an image of Cadbury's new 'Unity' bar. The best part? The captions were not in English or even the local vernacular!

Instead, Cadbury decided to mix it up. The ad in Mumbai ran with a Kannada caption, the ad in Delhi ran with a Telugu caption and the ad in Bengaluru ran with a Marathi caption.

Wishing netizens a very happy Independence Day on Twitter, Cadbury tweeted: "This Independence Day, let's celebrate a country that stands united in its diversity. Presenting the Cadbury Unity Bar, India's first chocolate with dark, blended, milk and white chocolate all under one wrap."

The captions were translated into English so that readers could understand the messaging, even if the language was different. The Unity bar itself is limited edition chocolate brought out by Cadbury. It is currently available on Flipkart.

Created by Ogilvy, the idea behind the ad was to foster a sense of unity in diversity, a trademark of Indian culture and history.

The ad was much appreciated by netizens with some stating that the ad turned "Hindi-centric advertising" on its head.

As a Tweeple pointed out, "we all speak chocolate". Here's wishing you a very sweet and happy Independence Day.

