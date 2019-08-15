'We All Speak Chocolate': Cadbury Wins Hearts with 'Unity' Ad on Independence Day

As India celebrated its 73rd Independence Day this year, Cadbury scored some brownie points with its spot on I-Day messaging.

For years, Cadbury was synonymous to chocolate in India and is one of the most popular brands in the country. Over the years, it has come up with several memorable ad campaigns, some of which have now attained cult status in the ad world.

However, this Thursday, a print ad for the company has won hearts for its subtle yet strong messaging.

The full-front-page ad that was published in today's Economic Times. It contained an image of Cadbury's new 'Unity' bar. The best part? The captions were not in English or even the local vernacular!

Instead, Cadbury decided to mix it up. The ad in Mumbai ran with a Kannada caption, the ad in Delhi ran with a Telugu caption and the ad in Bengaluru ran with a Marathi caption.

Wishing netizens a very happy Independence Day on Twitter, Cadbury tweeted: "This Independence Day, let's celebrate a country that stands united in its diversity. Presenting the Cadbury Unity Bar, India's first chocolate with dark, blended, milk and white chocolate all under one wrap."

The captions were translated into English so that readers could understand the messaging, even if the language was different. The Unity bar itself is limited edition chocolate brought out by Cadbury. It is currently available on Flipkart.

Created by Ogilvy, the idea behind the ad was to foster a sense of unity in diversity, a trademark of Indian culture and history.

The ad was much appreciated by netizens with some stating that the ad turned "Hindi-centric advertising" on its head.

Whoa!! Well done, Cadbury's (and Ogilvy), using a Kannada headline in the Mumbai edition, Telugu headline in the Delhi edition and a Marathi headline in the Bengaluru edition. Point made beautifully! Lovely idea that turns our usual Hindi-centric advertising on its head :) pic.twitter.com/XXXCdlcskG — Karthik (@beastoftraal) August 15, 2019

yes we all speak chocolate — Sanjay Manaktala (@smanak) August 15, 2019

Love this! So well-timed! — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) August 15, 2019

Chocolate has no religion, no caste, no language, no bar.... well, maybe a bar, but nothing else from the above. Chocolate is Chocolate. — What's in a name? (@k0ol1) August 15, 2019

#Cadbury pulled a clincher today with it's Unity Bar ad. They took the audience by surprise. In Delhi, their copy began with Telugu, which further went on to explain the concept in English language. I liked the way, Cadbury cut across the clutter on #IndependenceDay without the — devesh gupta (@_deveshgupta) August 15, 2019

When our beloved pm speaking of One nation, #cadbury brand upheld the diversity of the nation. Brilliant expression of unity in diversity. Kudos. https://t.co/Ke3BOSscSN — durgadahuduga (@durgadahuduga) August 15, 2019

Cadbury took the whole day . That's the unity https://t.co/fKCqkQduj2 — ι αм ѕנ иσω (@IAMSJNOW) August 15, 2019

As a Tweeple pointed out, "we all speak chocolate". Here's wishing you a very sweet and happy Independence Day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.