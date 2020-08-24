We are All Chips Lovers Unless This Bear Comes out of a Grocery Store With a Packet of Crisps

Whether it be kids or adults, everyone across age groups is a fan of all time chips. Joining the league of chips lovers club is an unusual entrant. A bear in California entered a grocery store and left after picking up a packet of chips.

The video of the incident was recorded by a person named Adina Baidoo. In the clip, it can be seen that a bear in a grocery store is roaming around the store. Towards the end of the clip as the big brown animal leaves, one can see that it has grabbed a packet of chips in its mouth.

According to a report published in Fox News (https://www.foxnews.com/great-outdoors/bear-crawls-grocery-store), the video was recorded at a Safeway grocery store in Kings Beach on Lake Tahoe. The incident that took place on Tuesday was recorded while Adina was going to the store. Fortunately, a person who was also present at the spot informed her about the bear being inside the store.

Later, she recorded the video from a safe distance. In the clip Adina can also be heard saying, “This actual bear, right there, that I almost walked into, has gone into Safeway and decided… that he is going to go shopping”.

The video undoubtedly, has garnered a huge viewership and is being shared widely on various social media portals.