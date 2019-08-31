‘We are all Doomed’: If Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Account Isn't Safe, Whose is?
'If if it can happen to Jack, it can happen to anybody,' was a common concern that ran through the minds of Twitterati.
File image of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
"The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider. This allowed an unauthorized person to compose and send tweets via text message from the phone number. That issue is now resolved."
A Twitter account was compromised on Friday and the hacker managed to send offensive tweets out via text message from the victim's phone number.
The victim? Founder-CEO of microblogging site Twitter Jack Dorsey.
This is how the horror unfolded:
.@jack’s hacked tweets are being posted from an app called Cloudhopper, which is apparently an app Twitter acquired previously that had something to do with SMS. So his account appears not breached - but rather Jack’s account is still hooked up to an old service that got hacked. pic.twitter.com/V3U5rJXrDP— James O'Malley (@Psythor) August 30, 2019
In human English:@Jack's hackers had a Discord server (like a Slack for teenz). They linked to it from Jack's hacked account.Discord, the company, killed the hackers' Discord just now.Jack's account remains compromised and tweeting racial slurs.— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 30, 2019
'Chuckling Squad' claimed responsibility for the attack and posted and retweeted a host of awful tweets from the @Jack account, using racist slurs that were anti-Semitic in nature.
But the hackers didn't stop at that. In one of the tweets posted from Twitter chief's account, his timeline claimed that the Twitter headquarters had a secret bomb planted in its premises, sparking off alarms regarding the safety of the premises.
so @jack was hacked pic.twitter.com/BfOsaKleZp— Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) August 30, 2019
Twitter was quick to acknowledge the attack and assured the users that the website's systems were safe and not compromised.
The account is now secure, and there is no indication that Twitter's systems have been compromised.— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019
The Jack-hack, for all the obvious reasons, sent a panic attack amongst the users on the website. "If if it can happen to Jack, it can happen to anybody," was a common concern that ran through the minds of those dedicated to using the website routinely.
"If Jack Dorsey can be hacked, someone could hack President Trump’s account, threaten nuclear war with Russia and China, and our adversaries may believe it and act upon it because it’s not necessarily out of character for Trump to announce a nuclear first strike on Twitter," wrote one user.
Jack got hacked. Damn, no one is safe from this group.— Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 30, 2019
Jack getting hacked means we’ve reached the final level of twitter right? It’s all over— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 30, 2019
If @jack can be hacked, we're all doomed ...— James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) August 30, 2019
If Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter can get hacked, we might as well all make our passwords public— Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) August 30, 2019
That Jack got hacked on his own platform was a hard pill to digest.
.@jack got hacked on his own app— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) August 30, 2019
How in the hell does Jack get hacked?— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) August 30, 2019
How Jack of all people on this app get hacked.. pic.twitter.com/25l1N4s48I— Ashley|Jungkook✨ (@ashxomono) August 30, 2019
Sure, the humour wasn't lost on all.
If Jack Dorsey’s account can be hacked on here, can yoga and incense really save any of us?— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) August 30, 2019
Us trying to figure out whether Jack Dorsey’s twitter account was hacked or not pic.twitter.com/FeJRSuZ1XD— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 30, 2019
Elliot Alderson, a famous hacker himself (especially in India), had the last laugh.
I’m laughing so hard. @jack has been hacked— Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) August 30, 2019
