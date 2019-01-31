LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

We Are as Far from George Orwell's '1984' as 1984 Was When It Was Published. Get It?

The observation blew the minds of Orwell's fans and others. Many noted that they felt really old after finding out the cult classic was written almost 50 years ago.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
Ever feel like a song from before made 'you realise how old you are or how much time has passed since the time you first heard it? Well, apparently, there's a name for that phenomenon.

It's referred to as mortality math. And a recent observation based on George Orwell's cult 1949 dystopic novel 1984 comes very close to the phenomenon.

Music conductor and writer Lev Parikian recently put up a brief timeline of the when the book was actually written (1949) and the number of years that lay between them and the fictional reality of 1984. He computed that that is the same number of years that have elapsed since 1984 to now.

"We are now as far away in the future from '1984' as 1984 was when '1984' was published," Parikian wrote on a piece of paper, demonstrating the same diagrammatically.




The observation blew the minds of Orwell's fans and others. Many noted that they felt really old after finding out the cult classic was written almost 50 years ago.
















To give a better bearing of what Parikian was going for, he used the example of 'mortality math'.




