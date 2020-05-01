BUZZ

We are Celebrating Anand Mahindra’s 65th Birthday with His Top Corona Jugaad Videos

File image of Anand Mahindra. | Image credit: PTI

Apart from helping in the relief measures, Mahindra also shared several jugaad videos Covid-19 edition.

Anand Mahindra might be India’s leading industrialist but for the Twitter fraternity, the 65-year-old businessman is a goldmine for memes, viral videos and funny tweets.

An avid Twitter user, many even tag him on popular content so that he can share the same. Amidst coronavirus pandemic, he has stepped up his game. Apart from helping in the relief measures, Mahindra also shared several jugaad videos Covid-19 edition.

On the occasion of his birthday, here is looking at some of his top jugaad videos.

There are many professions who cannot afford to sit at home during the pandemic. What do you do to safeguard yourself against the constant threat of being infected? You improvise. Mahindra tweeted the video of one such innovative rickshaw driver who had compartmentalized his vehicle so that no one has contact with the other.

The industrialist shared a viral video which shows a bearded man using his mane to serve as a face cover. Mahindra wittily said now he knew why many of his friends were not shaving during coronavirus lockdown.

Another golden jugaad video Mahindra received via his “WhatsApp wonder box,” here is a life-saving trick for lazy souls to get ready for the office video conference calls.

The hospitality and transport mogul confessed on Twitter that he did wear a ‘lungi’ while attending some video calls from home.

Here is the ultimate jugaad ploy that a banker has come up with. Every cheque that he receives is held by a tong and is ironed to kill all possible microbes it might carry.

