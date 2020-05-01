We are Celebrating Anand Mahindra’s 65th Birthday with His Top Corona Jugaad Videos

Anand Mahindra might be India’s leading industrialist but for the Twitter fraternity, the 65-year-old businessman is a goldmine for memes, viral videos and funny tweets.

An avid Twitter user, many even tag him on popular content so that he can share the same. Amidst coronavirus pandemic, he has stepped up his game. Apart from helping in the relief measures, Mahindra also shared several jugaad videos Covid-19 edition.

On the occasion of his birthday, here is looking at some of his top jugaad videos.

There are many professions who cannot afford to sit at home during the pandemic. What do you do to safeguard yourself against the constant threat of being infected? You improvise. Mahindra tweeted the video of one such innovative rickshaw driver who had compartmentalized his vehicle so that no one has contact with the other.

The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me. @rajesh664 we need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams! pic.twitter.com/ssFZUyvMr9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2020

The industrialist shared a viral video which shows a bearded man using his mane to serve as a face cover. Mahindra wittily said now he knew why many of his friends were not shaving during coronavirus lockdown.

Sent to me by a French friend. I know that many of my friends aren’t shaving during the lockdown...I thought it was laziness...Now I know why... pic.twitter.com/yx9shvjrqe — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 19, 2020

Another golden jugaad video Mahindra received via his “WhatsApp wonder box,” here is a life-saving trick for lazy souls to get ready for the office video conference calls.

So I see that creating a new Video conference dress code is a global obsession. I’m going to ship this gentleman a lungi, so that he can complete his outfit by wearing it under his ‘instant suit.’ 😊 #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/pMWB7DYBV9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 15, 2020

The hospitality and transport mogul confessed on Twitter that he did wear a ‘lungi’ while attending some video calls from home.

On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make:On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet! pic.twitter.com/e1IElefNaa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2020

Here is the ultimate jugaad ploy that a banker has come up with. Every cheque that he receives is held by a tong and is ironed to kill all possible microbes it might carry.