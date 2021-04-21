'We are Helpless': Mumbai Doctor Breaks Down as She Urges People to Mask Up in Viral Video

India is in the throes of the coronavirus second wave and social media is flooded with cries of families seeking help to find the required treatment to fight the virus. Various states across the country have announced curfews and lockdowns, strict measures to curb the spread. Among the various worst-hit states, Maharashtra is reeling under a continuous surge of cases. Healthcare workers on the frontline are experiencing burnout of another kind when it comes to battling the virus – one entire year after it first recorded in the country. Doctors, healthcare workers and frontline workers reported burnout and stress in 2020 due to the pandemic, and they did not have any respite before this second wave hit the country.

Amid such tiring times, an appeal by Dr Trupti Gilada, an infectious diseases specialist from Mumbai, is being widely shared on social media since Tuesday.

In a desperately appealing voice, the overworked health worker is seen telling in the five-minute video, “We are helpless, never seen such a situation before, people are panicking….”

She further says, “Like many doctors I am troubled, I don’t know what to do. I am heartbroken. Maybe if I tell you what worries me, if I can help you understand, I might be more at peace.”

As she proceeds with her video, Dr Gialada lists down three points appealing to people to follow them as strictly as they can.

“First, please stay safe. If you have not yet gotten Covid or you were infected but have recovered, don’t think you are a superhero or that you have some immunity. You are wrong. We are seeing so many young people get infected and we can’t help them,” she says.

Taking to her second pint, she says, “Covid is everywhere! If you leave home, for whatever reason, you HAVE TO WEAR YOUR MASK. It doesn’t matter why you are going out… but you have to wear face masks, and make sure your nose is fully covered.”

Making her third appeal, she said, “If you get unwell, if you feel unwell, don’t panic and try to get admitted. There is no space at any hospital and the few beds we have we need for critically ill patients. First isolate yourself, get in touch with your doctor, and let us decide.”

With the onslaught of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, India is reporting over 10,000 fresh cases and 60 deaths per hour on an average since Sunday, data from the Union Health Ministry shared suggests.

